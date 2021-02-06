Narwhal Capital Management Sells 23,549 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,549 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 222,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

