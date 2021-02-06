Narwhal Capital Management Invests $238,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

