NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,703,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.