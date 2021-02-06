Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $59,922.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00177229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00226413 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00071202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

