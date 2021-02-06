MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.21

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.21 and traded as high as $59.00. MTS Systems shares last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 73,796 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSC. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

