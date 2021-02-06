MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.99

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.99 and last traded at $166.78, with a volume of 2773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,515.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,345,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 7.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 85.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.