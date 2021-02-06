Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.02. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

