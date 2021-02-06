Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50 to $8.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of +7.25% to +8% or $7.415 billion to $8.007 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.50-8.62 EPS.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.09. 1,001,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,717. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

