Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $182.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.02. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after purchasing an additional 173,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

