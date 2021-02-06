Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

VCIT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. 4,672,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

