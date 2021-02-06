Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 489 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 120,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,643,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.71. 10,955,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,332,383. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

