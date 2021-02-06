Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Purchases 16,686 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 72,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,746. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

