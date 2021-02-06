Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 764,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

