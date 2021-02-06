Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 453,363 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,253,046.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,546 shares of company stock worth $6,322,253. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,635. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

