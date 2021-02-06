Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,745,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,369. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.