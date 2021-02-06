Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 4,632 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. 274,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,323. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

