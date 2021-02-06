Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $34,659.36 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Morningstar stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.35. 135,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $245.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.38. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
