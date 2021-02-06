Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $34,659.36 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morningstar stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.35. 135,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $245.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.38. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

