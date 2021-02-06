Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5,850.00.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

