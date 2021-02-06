Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryanair from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

