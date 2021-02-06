Morgan Stanley Boosts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $60.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 44,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $2,550,001.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $463,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,808 shares of company stock worth $16,886,028. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.