Montes Archimedes Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Trading Down 1.1%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 49,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 61,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

