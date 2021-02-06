Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

MRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

MRCC stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $185.13 million, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

