Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

MNR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 753,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,534. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.18%.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

