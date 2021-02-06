MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $412.66 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $419.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,076,090.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,995 shares of company stock valued at $44,269,646 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

