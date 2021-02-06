Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on April 14th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

