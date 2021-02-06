Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.58 Million

Analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post $326.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $562.20 million. Moderna reported sales of $14.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,222.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $556.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $794.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,990,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,635. Moderna has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $185.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of -108.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,667 shares of company stock valued at $64,197,615. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

