Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the production and sale of various chemical, healthcare, and performance products primarily in Japan. The company’s Electronics Applications segment offers optical recording media, display materials, and polyester films. Its Designed Materials segment engages in the business related to aluminum composite materials, sales of construction and industrial materials, plastic shrinkable labels for PET bottles and heat shrinkable tubes. The company’s Health Care segment is involved in businesses related to chemicals and related products, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, clinical testing and diagnostics. Its Chemicals segment engages in the businesses of industrial and specialty chemicals, nonionic surfactants, glycol ethers, and fine chemicals. The company’s Polymers segment’s businesses comprise activities in the areas of PET, polyethylene, and nylon resins for automotive industry. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

MTLHY stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi Chemical will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

