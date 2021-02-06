Mithril Market Capitalization Tops $14.08 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.84 or 0.00636597 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

