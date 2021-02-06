Mirrored Tesla Market Cap Achieves $5.43 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $974.84 or 0.02432987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $175,636.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00182269 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00077204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00223889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00044317 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 5,567 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

