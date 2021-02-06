Mirrored ProShares VIX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $421,016.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $16.30 or 0.00042146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $421,016.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00171402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067096 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00080541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00231897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 277,009 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

