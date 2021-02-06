Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.12

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $4.00. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 5,271 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

About Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. operates as a business development company specializing in investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

