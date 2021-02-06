Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,609 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,423 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 96,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 50,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 358,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $75,360,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $155,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

