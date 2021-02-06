Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Up 68% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $265,827.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 68% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00178533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00225098 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

Meter Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.