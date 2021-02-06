Metadium Hits Market Capitalization of $11.16 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metadium has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.48 or 0.01139174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.66 or 0.06443577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

