Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.25-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.Meritor also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $30.35 on Friday. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Meritor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

