Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $549,033.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00091284 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

