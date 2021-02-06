Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Meridian Bioscience updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,617. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

