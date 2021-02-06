Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.58

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.58 and traded as high as $28.16. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 29,378 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MBWM. TheStreet raised Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $469.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

