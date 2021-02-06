Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Reaches $0.0374

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $36,931.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00291896 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $922.72 or 0.02295900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

