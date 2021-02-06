Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 90 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $64,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at $71,076,090.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,995 shares of company stock worth $44,269,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

MDB opened at $412.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $419.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.