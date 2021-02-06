Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 3,572 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in FedEx by 16.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 112,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.47 and its 200 day moving average is $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

