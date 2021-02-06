Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 302 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

