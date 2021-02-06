Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $202.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

