Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 303,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,184,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.