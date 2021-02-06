Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 1,585 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,078.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $73.37.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

