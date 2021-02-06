Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading 8.5% Higher

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)’s share price traded up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. 4,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

Meggitt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

