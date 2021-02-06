MEET.ONE Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $423,497.97 and approximately $163.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00184227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062829 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00075187 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00225720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046227 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

