Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 300 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

