Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $261,000 in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $630.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.