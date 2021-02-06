McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $190.00 at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.57.

MCK opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

